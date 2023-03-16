New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $756,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.05. The company had a trading volume of 217,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,712. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.