New England Research & Management Inc. Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Enbridge by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 69.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 9.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,458. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.