New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.4% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.3 %

ZTS traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.67. 417,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.50 and its 200 day moving average is $155.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

