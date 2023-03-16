New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 380.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,575 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up approximately 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,402 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,100. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

