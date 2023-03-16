New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 2.0 %

EQNR stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.79. 1,828,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,211. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinor ASA Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQNR. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

