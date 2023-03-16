New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $233.50. 579,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,818. The company has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.91. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

