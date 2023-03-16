Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,953 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Home Depot by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.84. The stock has a market cap of $294.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

