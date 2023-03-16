Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $126.06 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.33 and its 200-day moving average is $128.95.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

