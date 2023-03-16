Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. onsemi makes up approximately 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned about 0.05% of onsemi worth $14,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in onsemi by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in onsemi by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Summit Insights upgraded onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on onsemi in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.74. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. onsemi’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

