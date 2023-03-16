Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 60,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 8.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $184.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.54.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

