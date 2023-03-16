Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

