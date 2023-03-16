Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises approximately 1.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 18.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 564.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,743,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,337,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,175 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

NYSE:J opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.02. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

