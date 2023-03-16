Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Netlist Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of Netlist stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.22. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $6.65.
About Netlist
