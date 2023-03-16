Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Netlist Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Netlist stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.22. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

