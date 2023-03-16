Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.29. 1,578,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,748,464. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

