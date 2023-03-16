NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $870,120. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

