Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nathan’s Famous from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $73.76 on Thursday. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $81.75. The company has a market cap of $300.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 772.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 35.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

