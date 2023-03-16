Nadav Kidron Purchases 100,000 Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) CEO Nadav Kidron bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $201,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

ORMP opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $80.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,796.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 318,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 271,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

