Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives $26.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 221,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 48,269 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 32.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after buying an additional 290,269 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 180.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 63,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,278,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,474,000 after buying an additional 377,703 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.