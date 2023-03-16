Multichain (MULTI) Price Hits $9.49 on Top Exchanges

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Multichain has a total market cap of $174.20 million and $4.26 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Multichain has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.49 or 0.00038763 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Multichain

Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

