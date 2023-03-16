MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading Down 6.4%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.59 and last traded at $46.59. 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC downgraded shares of MTY Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

