Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $305.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $300.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.67.
Motorola Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $258.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions
In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. Insiders own 1.85% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,994,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 599,327 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after acquiring an additional 464,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
