Morgan Stanley Lowers iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $5.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IHRT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

iHeartMedia Stock Up 1.1 %

IHRT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.74. 1,373,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,970. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $679.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Insider Transactions at iHeartMedia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $95,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,015.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 122,018 shares of company stock worth $668,060. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,472,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

