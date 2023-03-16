Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CEO Sells $60,097.25 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $60,097.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,431,342.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Momentive Global Price Performance

Shares of Momentive Global stock remained flat at $9.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,922,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,442. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.52. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.46 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentive Global

About Momentive Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,308,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,682 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 370,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

