Modus Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after purchasing an additional 998,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after acquiring an additional 367,153 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,576,829,000 after acquiring an additional 143,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $465.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

