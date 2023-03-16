Modus Advisors LLC Invests $2.96 Million in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IYR stock opened at $83.92 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.