Modus Advisors LLC Buys 3,852 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF comprises about 3.0% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XOP opened at $117.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $170.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.79.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.