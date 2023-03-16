Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CFO Sells $347,310.07 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,115.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Ederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, John Ederer sold 7,958 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $278,848.32.

MODN stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MODN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Model N by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

