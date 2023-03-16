MLP (ETR:MLP) Shares Up 1.4%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €4.88 ($5.25) and last traded at €4.86 ($5.22). 147,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.79 ($5.15).

MLP Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $530.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 98.06, a current ratio of 99.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.16.

About MLP

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

