MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,067 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.16. 3,069,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,897,469. The company has a market capitalization of $224.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

