Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 6,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,234. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.