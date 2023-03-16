Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 6,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,234. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.27.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
