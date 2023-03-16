Mike C. Smith Sells 400 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $10.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $513.84. The company had a trading volume of 742,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,719. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $537.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $512.81 and its 200 day moving average is $458.77.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.