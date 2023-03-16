Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% during the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,483,000 after buying an additional 2,768,649 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after buying an additional 2,599,420 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in Micron Technology by 288.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $111,372,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,190. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,359,465. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

