Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 1.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

MCHP stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.96. 768,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,170. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

