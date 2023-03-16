Michael Zagorsek Sells 42,500 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) COO Michael Zagorsek sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SoundHound AI Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.54. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $18.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
