Michael Zagorsek Sells 42,500 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) COO Michael Zagorsek sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.54. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $18.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

About SoundHound AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

