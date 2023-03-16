Metahero (HERO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $686,503.50

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.88 million and $686,503.50 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

