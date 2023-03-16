Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

META has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.65.

META stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.72. 28,223,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,172,277. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,949 shares of company stock worth $12,211,422 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

