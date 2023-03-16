Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 132.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRUS. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRUS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. 219,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,802. Merus has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative net margin of 315.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Merus by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.