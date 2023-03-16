Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Materialise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Materialise Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.04. Materialise has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Materialise by 439.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,907 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Materialise by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,938,000. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV is engaged in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

