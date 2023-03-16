Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 351 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.66. The stock had a trading volume of 143,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

