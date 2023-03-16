Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 180.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,256,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after buying an additional 321,342 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,567. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.04.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

