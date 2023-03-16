Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.21.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,189. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.28 and a 200-day moving average of $275.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.