Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $4.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.10. 152,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,291. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.