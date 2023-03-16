Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 150 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $106.89. The company had a trading volume of 120,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,183. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

