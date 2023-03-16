Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.26. Mason Graphite shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 47,001 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a current ratio of 92.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26.

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

