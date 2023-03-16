Martin Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after acquiring an additional 234,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after acquiring an additional 368,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after acquiring an additional 419,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.02. 80,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,984. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.48.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

