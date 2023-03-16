Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 838 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,969. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

