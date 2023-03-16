Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys 870 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 3.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after buying an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.02.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

