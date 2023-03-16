Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 776 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.96. 54,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,843. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average of $144.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.