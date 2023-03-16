Marotta Asset Management Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 125.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

