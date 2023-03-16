Marc N. Casper Sells 7,500 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $14.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $541.78. 1,326,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,466. The business has a 50 day moving average of $566.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The company has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,565,540,000 after buying an additional 256,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,200,398,000 after buying an additional 135,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,306,000 after buying an additional 161,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

